Oarsman Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,496,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 1.7 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. 13,143,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,481,003. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

