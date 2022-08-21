Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.95. 1,147,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.14.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

