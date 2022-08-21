Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 77,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 169,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Mirsky Financial Management CORP. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $806,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.61. The stock had a trading volume of 841,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.76. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

