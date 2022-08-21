Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,203. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vodafone Group Public Profile

VOD has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.76) to GBX 143 ($1.73) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.17.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.