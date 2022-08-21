Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 313.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,230,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $86,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,329 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $103,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,402 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,122,158 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 650,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,600,841 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $59,846,000 after purchasing an additional 621,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance
VOD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,344,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,439,203. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.17.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vodafone Group Public Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
