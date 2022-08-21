Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Bunge by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,932,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,166,000 after purchasing an additional 42,803 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,970,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bunge by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,312,000 after acquiring an additional 21,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Bunge Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BG traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.02. 1,390,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,080. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $73.15 and a 52 week high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.81.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

