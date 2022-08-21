Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $779,000 Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total transaction of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,128,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,922. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.38. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GXO shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.65.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

