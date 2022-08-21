Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after acquiring an additional 184,411 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $542,230,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Kepler Capital Markets cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AZN stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.17. 4,732,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,614,216. The company has a market capitalization of $208.15 billion, a PE ratio of -163.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

