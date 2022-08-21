Oarsman Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,225,000 after acquiring an additional 222,263 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after acquiring an additional 149,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,754 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after acquiring an additional 468,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Price Performance

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.29. The stock had a trading volume of 211,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,582. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.20.

