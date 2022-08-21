Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 152 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 68.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $107.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.87.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

OSK stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.97. The company had a trading volume of 322,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,385. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.73. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $77.89 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.94.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.62%.

About Oshkosh

(Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.