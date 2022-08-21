Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 8,190 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF makes up 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 10,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $42.64. The stock had a trading volume of 944,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,529. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $38.09 and a twelve month high of $45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.48.

