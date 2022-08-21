Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,218,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,023,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,740,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,265,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,739 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock remained flat at $18.43 during trading on Friday. 27,161,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,093,960. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

