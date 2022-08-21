Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 136 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,835 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $6.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,015,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,393. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

