Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 364 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $1,115,983.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at $224,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,968,059 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

NYSE WEC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.69. 922,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,947. The company has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $108.39.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.21%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

