Oasis Network Price Down 28.2% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 28.2% lower against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $345.96 million and approximately $42.46 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000321 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000263 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,027,383,223 coins. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Oasis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

