ON (NYSE:ONON) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at UBS Group

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ON in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.08.

Get ON alerts:

ON Trading Down 5.0 %

ONON stock opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day moving average is $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80. ON has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ON

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in ON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.