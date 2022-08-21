Opus Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,380 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Opus Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 26,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.86. 2,603,398 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

