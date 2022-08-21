Opus Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,800 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,448,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,699,000 after buying an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 224,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after buying an additional 96,479 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 373,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after buying an additional 85,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.24. 2,091,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,379,048. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $95.48 and a 12-month high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total transaction of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

