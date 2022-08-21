Opus Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Opus Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 79,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Phillips 66 comprises 1.1% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,074 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 869,670 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after purchasing an additional 686,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.44. 3,167,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,893,810. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $111.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average is $88.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

