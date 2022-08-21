Opus Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% in the first quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 36,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.3 %

XOM traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 16,128,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,932,972. The company has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.40.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

