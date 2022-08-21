Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,600 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 74,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.78.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 1.1 %

QSR traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,759. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.83. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.39% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.44%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

