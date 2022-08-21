Opus (OPT) Hits Market Cap of $20,478.57

Opus (OPT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Opus has a market cap of $20,478.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Opus has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003752 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00127465 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00096181 BTC.

About Opus

Opus (OPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

