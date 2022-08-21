Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.34. Oragenics has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.