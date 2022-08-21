OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Acquired by Nia Impact Advisors LLC

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 107,729 shares during the quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of OraSure Technologies worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OSUR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OSUR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Insider Activity at OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael Celano bought 12,000 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 111,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,085.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,760. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.12). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. OraSure Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

See Also

