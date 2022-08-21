Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Critical Comparison

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Orchid Island Capital and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchid Island Capital 0 3 0 0 2.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 2 6 0 2.75

Orchid Island Capital currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.57%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $54.33, suggesting a potential downside of 0.59%. Given Orchid Island Capital’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orchid Island Capital is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Dividends

Risk & Volatility

Orchid Island Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.8%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Orchid Island Capital pays out -43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years. Orchid Island Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Orchid Island Capital has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Orchid Island Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and First Industrial Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchid Island Capital $134.70 million 3.77 -$64.76 million ($1.25) -2.30 First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 15.15 $271.00 million $2.35 23.26

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Orchid Island Capital. Orchid Island Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Orchid Island Capital and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchid Island Capital N/A 19.04% 2.16% First Industrial Realty Trust 62.25% 13.84% 7.21%

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Orchid Island Capital on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc., a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

