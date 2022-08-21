Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ORLA. Desjardins lowered their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Orla Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

Orla Mining stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $989.18 million, a P/E ratio of 327.36 and a beta of 1.28. Orla Mining has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

About Orla Mining

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Orla Mining by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

