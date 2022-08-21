Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $757.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNNGY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ørsted A/S from 900.00 to 1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Redburn Partners raised Ørsted A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ørsted A/S from 688.00 to 697.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC raised Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Ørsted A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Ørsted A/S Price Performance

DNNGY opened at $35.19 on Friday. Ørsted A/S has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $55.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

