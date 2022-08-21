OVR (OVR) Price Down 1.5% This Week

OVR (OVR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. OVR has a market capitalization of $21.05 million and $1.44 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OVR has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. One OVR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004638 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,562.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003769 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002371 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00127699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00033091 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00096598 BTC.

OVR Coin Profile

OVR (OVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,183,058 coins and its circulating supply is 27,551,886 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

