Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Shares Purchased by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.43% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,907,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,225,000 after purchasing an additional 222,263 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 2,488,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,485,000 after purchasing an additional 149,956 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 39,754 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,553,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,824,000 after purchasing an additional 468,944 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 997,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the period.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:PTBD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.29. The company had a trading volume of 211,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.20. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.96 and a 1 year high of $27.82.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.