PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) PT Lowered to $5.00

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

PAVM stock opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.44. PAVmed has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that PAVmed will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management acquired a new position in PAVmed during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

