PAX Gold Market Capitalization Hits $591.50 Million (PAXG)

PAX Gold (PAXG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $591.50 million and approximately $11.42 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,741.32 or 0.08220363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004720 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,182.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003725 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002413 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00126440 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00107754 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00032577 BTC.
PAX Gold Profile
PAX Gold is a coin. It launched on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 339,687 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PAX Gold
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
