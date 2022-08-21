PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day moving average of $93.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Citigroup lifted their price target on PayPal to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.84.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

