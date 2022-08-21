PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 2.4% of Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,274,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,626. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.84.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

