Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526,136 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.20% of Pembina Pipeline worth $41,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 0.7 %

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.89 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 14.15%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.08%.

Pembina Pipeline Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

