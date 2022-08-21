Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,344,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises approximately 2.1% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Pembina Pipeline worth $88,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1,882.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $37.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,058. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

