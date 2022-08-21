Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 31,544 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.21, for a total transaction of C$1,646,823.92. Also, Senior Officer Chris Scherman sold 2,737 shares of Pembina Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.64, for a total value of C$138,600.59. Insiders have acquired 238 shares of company stock worth $9,611 in the last three months.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.1 %

PPL opened at C$48.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$46.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.20. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$37.02 and a 12 month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.9299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.