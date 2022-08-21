Perpetual Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.27 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $72.16 million and $13.27 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00003711 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,422.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003758 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00127807 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00095317 BTC.

Perpetual Protocol Profile

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

