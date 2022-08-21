Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,480 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $100,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 51,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 324,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.