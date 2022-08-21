Phala Network Trading 15.7% Lower This Week (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $30.03 million and $2.85 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,514.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004648 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003785 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00094905 BTC.

About Phala Network

PHA is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

