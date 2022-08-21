Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $178,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.13. 2,947,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,547. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.91%.

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

