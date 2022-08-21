Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.34-$0.40 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 118.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 372.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 158.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 81,260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 119,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. 36.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

