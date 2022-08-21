Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given New GBX 770 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 770 ($9.30) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 780 ($9.42) price target on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

Shares of LON PHNX opened at GBX 661 ($7.99) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.65. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 623.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 626.16.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

