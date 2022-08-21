Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Stock Performance

PME opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.12. The company has a market cap of $74.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of -0.86.

Institutional Trading of Pingtan Marine Enterprise

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

Featured Articles

