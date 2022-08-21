Piper Sandler Increases NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $19.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of NeoGenomics to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.94. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $54.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 7.26.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,592,000 after buying an additional 113,534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,566,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,174,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 236.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,529 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

