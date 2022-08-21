PirateCash (PIRATE) Reaches Market Cap of $221,714.14

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $221,714.14 and approximately $10.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000145 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

