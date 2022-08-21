PlotX 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $132,237.00 (PLOT)

PlotX (PLOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded down 13% against the dollar. PlotX has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and $132,237.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,585.68 or 1.00004456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002369 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00128778 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00032797 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00094535 BTC.

About PlotX

PlotX is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PlotX’s official website is plotx.io. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlotX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlotX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlotX using one of the exchanges listed above.

