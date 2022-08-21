Polkacity Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $451,007.01 (POLC)

Polkacity (POLC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Polkacity has traded down 25% against the dollar. One Polkacity coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkacity has a market cap of $451,007.01 and approximately $3.30 million worth of Polkacity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polkacity alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,433.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003750 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00127335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00096531 BTC.

Polkacity Profile

POLC is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Polkacity is https://reddit.com/r/polkacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkacity’s official Twitter account is @PolkaCity.

Buying and Selling Polkacity

According to CryptoCompare, “Polka City is a fully autonomous contract-based NFT platform that allows users to invest in virtual assets in the form of a virtual city. Each asset will have its own earnings and in-game bonuses making Polka City assets reassemble those of a real city. The more people are in a city, the more profits a hotel can make. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkacity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkacity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.