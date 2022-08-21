PolkaDomain (NAME) Price Reaches $0.0464 on Major Exchanges

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. During the last week, PolkaDomain has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $145,453.59 and $12.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004713 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001590 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002117 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00778943 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PolkaDomain
PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain.
PolkaDomain Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.