Polybius Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million (PLBT)

Polybius (PLBT) traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Over the last week, Polybius has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polybius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.92 or 0.00006523 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polybius has a total market capitalization of $7.62 million and approximately $23,159.00 worth of Polybius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,413.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003756 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00127781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032932 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00095748 BTC.

About Polybius

Polybius (PLBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Polybius’ total supply is 3,969,565 coins. Polybius’ official Twitter account is @PolybiusBank and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polybius is polybius.io.

Buying and Selling Polybius

According to CryptoCompare, “Polybius is a fully-digital bank designed to acomodate the growing digital economy, incorporating electronic identification and digital banking services to serve the needs of the digital commerce market. The Polybius is an enterprise of HashCoins, the same company that brings you the Hashflare mining contracts. In order to fund the development of this new digital bank, Polybuis hosted an Initial Coin Offering, in which PLBT tokens were distributed among users. Through the use of Blockchain Snapshots, Polybius will destribute dividends to the PLBT token holders. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polybius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polybius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polybius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

