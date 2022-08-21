PornRocket Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (PORNROCKET)

PornRocket (PORNROCKET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, PornRocket has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One PornRocket coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PornRocket has a market cap of $3.16 million and approximately $345.00 worth of PornRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004628 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001601 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.26 or 0.00764817 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
PornRocket Coin Profile
PornRocket’s total supply is 389,820,573,440,973 coins. PornRocket’s official Twitter account is @pornrocket_.
PornRocket Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for PornRocket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PornRocket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.