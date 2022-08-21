Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives $52.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn L. Farrell purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE POR opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day moving average of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.51. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.54%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

